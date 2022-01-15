Clarksville-Montgomery County Winter Storm Watch Update

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee remains in effect this evening through Sunday afternoon.

Heavy wet snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts possible from 6:00pm CT tonight Saturday, January 15th through 6:00pm CT Sunday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up across the mid-state region.

Today and Tonight

Initial rain showers today will transition to a rain/snow mixture as late evening hours progress with a change over to all snow overnight. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect at 6:00pm CT tonight for the entire mid-state. Total snowfall accumulation amounts tonight will range from around a half of an inch to around two and a half inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Sunday through Friday

Snow showers will continue through Sunday before eventually tapering off across eastern portions of mid-state Sunday evening. A Winter Storm Watch will remain in effect until 6:00pm CT Sunday.

An additional around one up to around five inches of snowfall accumulation is likely across mid-state region, with locally higher amounts possible. Total snowfall accumulation amounts tonight through Sunday afternoon will range from three to seven inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Major travel impacts are likely. There are still uncertainties concerning the exact strength and track of this storm system and this will determine which locations receive the heaviest amounts. Please keep up with the latest forecasts especially if you have travel plans across Middle Tennessee or any surrounding regions.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.