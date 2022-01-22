24.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Sports

Austin Peay State University Baseball announces 2022 Schedule

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball 2022 Schedule includes 31 home games on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Thirty-one home dates dominate the 56-game 2022 Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball schedule, including 12 Ohio Valley Conference home games to be played on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University opens the season on February 18th with a three-game series against Boston College, beginning a stretch that will see it play 16 of its first 19 games – and their first four weekends – at home. Following the tilt against the Eagles, APSU hosts weekend series against Bowling Green State (February 25th-27th), Kent State (March 4th-6th), and Eastern Kentucky (March 11th-13th).

After a road weekend at Saint Louis, March 18th-20th, the Governors open their final OVC campaign at Belmont, March 25th-27th. APSU’s OVC slate also includes road trips to UT Martin (April 8th-10th), SIU Edwardsville (April 22nd-24th), and Tennessee Tech (May 13th-15th). Austin Peay State University also travels to Toledo for a nonconference tilt, April 29th-May 1st.
 
The top three OVC teams from last season will visit Raymond C. Hand Park in 2022. Defending regular-season champion Southeast Missouri (April 1st-3rd) starts the home league slate followed by Eastern Illinois (April 15th-17th), 2021 OVC runner-up Murray State (May 6th-8th), and Morehead State (19th-21st) that finished third last season.

The midweek slate features home-and-home tilts against Southern Illinois (February 22nd in Clarksville), Bellarmine (March 1st), North Alabama (April 26th), Lipscomb (March 8th), Evansville (March 29th), and Middle Tennessee (March 22nd), along with a home matchup with Western Kentucky (May 10th).

In addition, Austin Peay State University travels to Vanderbilt for a Tuesday, April 5th matchup.

Austin Peay State University returns 25 letterwinners from last season’s team, which finished fourth in the OVC regular-season race with a 16-14 mark.

Baseball Season Tickets Now Available

In addition to announcing the 2022 baseball schedule, Austin Peay State University’s athletics department announced season-ticket pricing for the upcoming season. Bleacher seating is available for $80.00 and reserved chairback seating is $100.00 for the 31-game slate. Single-game bleacher seating is $5.00 per game and reserved seating is $8.00 per game.

For more information visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the APSU Athletics Ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

The K Club: Year 2

The K Club also is available as an add-on for select games for a $10 per game or $100 for the entire season. The K Club is a premium indoor area with a patio overlooking Joe Maynard Field that includes beverages and snacks throughout the game.

ESPN+ Schedule

Fans outside the Clarksville area who wish to watch the Governors will be able to watch 15 home games, including the entire 12-game OVC slate, on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks. Austin Peay will begin its ESPN+ baseball slate with the three-game nonconference series against Eastern Kentucky (March 11th-13th) followed by all four OVC weekend series.


Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It also is available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit LetsGoPeay.com. Follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for up-to-the-minute updates. 

Austin Peay State University Baseball 2022 Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location TV Tournament
February 18, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Boston College Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
February 19, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Boston College Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
February 20, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Home Boston College Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
February 22, 2022 (Tuesday) 3:00 PM Home Southern Illinois Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
February 25, 2022 (Friday) 3:00 PM Home Bowling Green Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
February 26, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Bowling Green Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
February 27, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Home Bowling Green Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) 3:00 PM Home Bellarmine Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 2, 2022 (Wednesday) 5:00 PM Away North Alabama Florence, AL    
March 4, 2022 (Friday) 3:00 PM Home Kent State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 5, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Kent State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 6, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Home Kent State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 8, 2022 (Tuesday) 3:00 PM Home Lipscomb Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 9, 2022 (Wednesday) 4:00 PM Away Lipscomb Nashville, TN    
March 11, 2022 (Friday) 3:00 PM Home Eastern Kentucky Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
March 12, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Eastern Kentucky Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
March 13, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Home Eastern Kentucky Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
March 15, 2022 (Tuesday) 6:00 PM Away Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, TN    
March 16, 2022 (Wednesday) 6:00 PM Home Evansville Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 18, 2022 (Friday) TBA Away Saint Louis St. Louis, MO    
March 19, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Away Saint Louis St. Louis, MO    
March 20, 2022 (Sunday) TBA Away Saint Louis St. Louis, MO    
March 22, 2022 (Tuesday) 6:00 PM Home Middle Tennessee Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
March 25, 2022 (Friday) 4:00 PM Away Belmont Nashville, TN    
March 26, 2022 (Saturday) 2:00 PM Away Belmont Nashville, TN    
March 27, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Away Belmont Nashville, TN    
March 29, 2022 (Tuesday) 6:00 PM Away Evansville Evansville, IN    
April 1, 2022 (Friday) 6:00 PM Home Southeast Missouri Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
April 2, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Southeast Missouri Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
April 3, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Home Southeast Missouri Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
April 5, 2022 (Tuesday) 6:00 PM Away Vanderbilt Nashville, TN    
April 8, 2022 (Friday) 5:00 PM Away UT Martin Martin, TN    
April 9, 2022 (Saturday) 3:00 PM Away UT Martin Martin, TN    
April 10, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Away UT Martin Martin, TN    
April 14, 2022 (Thursday) 6:00 PM Home Eastern Illinois Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
April 15, 2022 (Friday) 6:00 PM Home Eastern Illinois Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
April 16, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Eastern Illinois Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
April 19, 2022 (Tuesday) 6:00 PM Away Southern Illinois Carbondale. IL    
April 22, 2022 (Friday) 5:00 PM Away SIUE Edwardsville, IL    
April 23, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Away SIUE Edwardsville, IL    
April 24, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Away SIUE Edwardsville, IL    
April 26, 2022 (Tuesday) 6:00 PM Home North Alabama Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
April 27, 2022 (Wednesday) 2:00 PM Away Bellarmine Louisville, KY    
April 29, 2022 (Friday) 2:00 PM Away Toledo Toledo, OH    
April 30, 2022 (Saturday) 12:00 PM Away Toledo Toledo, OH    
May 1, 2022 (Sunday) 12:00 PM Away Toledo Toledo, OH    
May 6, 2022 (Friday) 6:00 PM Home Murray State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
May 7, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Murray State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
May 8, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Home Murray State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
May 10, 2022 (Tuesday) 6:00 PM Home Western Kentucky Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park    
May 13, 2022 (Friday) 6:00 PM Away Tennessee Tech Cookeville, TN    
May 14, 2022 (Saturday) 2:00 PM Away Tennessee Tech Cookeville, TN    
May 15, 2022 (Sunday) 1:00 PM Away Tennessee Tech Cookeville, TN    
May 19, 2022 (Thursday) 6:00 PM Home Morehead State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
May 20, 2022 (Friday) 6:00 PM Home Morehead State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
May 21, 2022 (Saturday) 1:00 PM Home Morehead State Clarksville / Raymond C. Hand Park ESPN+  
May 25, 2022 (Wednesday) TBA Neutral First Round Lexington, KY ESPN+ Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship
May 25, 2022 (Wednesday) TBA Neutral Second Round Lexington, KY ESPN+ Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship
May 26, 2022 (Thursday) TBA Neutral Quarterfinals Lexington, KY ESPN+ Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship
May 27, 2022 (Friday) TBA Neutral Semifinals Lexington, KY ESPN+ Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship
May 28, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Neutral Championship Lexington, KY ESPN+ Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship
June 3, 2022 (Friday) TBA Neutral Regionals TBA   NCAA Divison I Baseball Championship
June 10, 2022 (Friday) TBA Neutral Super Regionals TBA   NCAA Divison I Baseball Championship
June 17, 2022 (Friday) TBA Neutral College World Series Omaha, NE   NCAA Divison I Baseball Championship
