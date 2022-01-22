Austin Peay State University Baseball announces 2022 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Thirty-one home dates dominate the 56-game 2022 Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball schedule, including 12 Ohio Valley Conference home games to be played on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University opens the season on February 18th with a three-game series against Boston College, beginning a stretch that will see it play 16 of its first 19 games – and their first four weekends – at home. Following the tilt against the Eagles, APSU hosts weekend series against Bowling Green State (February 25th-27th), Kent State (March 4th-6th), and Eastern Kentucky (March 11th-13th).

After a road weekend at Saint Louis, March 18th-20th, the Governors open their final OVC campaign at Belmont, March 25th-27th. APSU’s OVC slate also includes road trips to UT Martin (April 8th-10th), SIU Edwardsville (April 22nd-24th), and Tennessee Tech (May 13th-15th). Austin Peay State University also travels to Toledo for a nonconference tilt, April 29th-May 1st.



The top three OVC teams from last season will visit Raymond C. Hand Park in 2022. Defending regular-season champion Southeast Missouri (April 1st-3rd) starts the home league slate followed by Eastern Illinois (April 15th-17th), 2021 OVC runner-up Murray State (May 6th-8th), and Morehead State (19th-21st) that finished third last season.

The midweek slate features home-and-home tilts against Southern Illinois (February 22nd in Clarksville), Bellarmine (March 1st), North Alabama (April 26th), Lipscomb (March 8th), Evansville (March 29th), and Middle Tennessee (March 22nd), along with a home matchup with Western Kentucky (May 10th).

In addition, Austin Peay State University travels to Vanderbilt for a Tuesday, April 5th matchup.

Austin Peay State University returns 25 letterwinners from last season’s team, which finished fourth in the OVC regular-season race with a 16-14 mark.

Baseball Season Tickets Now Available

In addition to announcing the 2022 baseball schedule, Austin Peay State University’s athletics department announced season-ticket pricing for the upcoming season. Bleacher seating is available for $80.00 and reserved chairback seating is $100.00 for the 31-game slate. Single-game bleacher seating is $5.00 per game and reserved seating is $8.00 per game.

For more information visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the APSU Athletics Ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

The K Club: Year 2

The K Club also is available as an add-on for select games for a $10 per game or $100 for the entire season. The K Club is a premium indoor area with a patio overlooking Joe Maynard Field that includes beverages and snacks throughout the game.

ESPN+ Schedule

Fans outside the Clarksville area who wish to watch the Governors will be able to watch 15 home games, including the entire 12-game OVC slate, on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks. Austin Peay will begin its ESPN+ baseball slate with the three-game nonconference series against Eastern Kentucky (March 11th-13th) followed by all four OVC weekend series.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It also is available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

Austin Peay State University Baseball 2022 Schedule