Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 22nd, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing intersection improvements at SR 76 and SR 112 consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

Lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

SR 455

24/7, there will be continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53)

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to S.R. 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25- LM 24.30)

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for paving and restriping, traffic shift and to set barrier rail.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving

Saturday, January 22nd through Wednesday, January 26th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be temporary intermittent lane closures of the I-24 EB ramp and also temporary, intermittent lane closures of Hickory Hollow Parkway to finish joint sealant. One lane will remain open at all times on Hickory Hollow Parkway.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue (mm 216-217)

Nightly (including weekends), from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for striping, traffic loops and bridge work.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County

I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177

Nightly, from 7:00pm until 6:00am, there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do a final clean-up of the project.

Hickman County / Humphreys County

1-40

The resurfacing of I-40 near SR 230 (LM 0.00) to the Hickman County Line (mm 152 – 161)

Daily, from 7:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do a final clean-up of the project.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

From Saturday, January 22nd through Wednesday, January 26th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be emergency milling and paving operations due to asphalt deterioration. Crews will be milling and paving at various locations between Mile Marker 108 and 119 north and southbound.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.