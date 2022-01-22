Tennessee Titans last game against Cincinnati Bengals

Nashville, TN – In Week 8 of the 2020 season the Tennessee Titans traveled to Cincinnati Bengals and fell by a score of 31-20.

Cincinnati got on the board on their opening possession and never relinquished the lead.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow constructed a 12-play, 57-yard drive that saw two first-down receptions by Bengals WR Tee Higgins and culminated in a 33-yard field goal by Bengals K Randy Bullock. Cincinnati took a 3-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Tennessee drove down the field into Bengals territory with aid by a 24-yard reception by WR Corey Davis. However, K Stephen Gostkowski’s 53-yard attempt hit the upright as the score remained 3-0.



In the second quarter, Cincinnati extended the lead with a nine-play, 57-yard scoring drive.



Bengals WR Tyler Boyd contributed a 13-yard catch before Bengals RB Samaje Perine scored on a one-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 lead. However, Tennessee responded on the ensuing possession with a scoring drive of their own that featured eight consecutive run plays.

RB Derrick Henry carried the ball six times for 43 yards, and RB D’Onta Foreman added two carries for 14 yards, before Henry found the end zone on a three-yard touchdown run. The Titans cut the lead, 10-7.

The Bengals put together a 73-yard scoring drive on their ensuing possession. Higgins contributed two first-down receptions which allowed Bengals HB Giovani Bernard to score on a 12-yard touchdown as Cincinnati took a 17-7 lead into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Burrow found Boyd in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown to extend Cincinnati’s lead to 24-7. On the ensuing Titans possession, Tennessee put together a 75-yard scoring drive. With two first-down rushes contributed by Henry, a first-down catch by Davis, and another first-down carry added by RB Jeremy McNichols, Tannehill was then able to connect with WR A.J. Brown for a nine-yard touchdown, 24-14 Bengals.

Cincinnati responded with another touchdown on their following drive. Perine contributed a 16-yard run and Boyd caught an 18-yard reception before Burrow threw a six-yard touchdown strike to Bernard. The Bengals widened the lead, 31-14.

Trailing by 17, Tennessee replied on their ensuing possession with a touchdown score to inch closer to Cincinnati. TE Anthony Firkser caught two passes for 36 yards, and Davis added two receptions for 22 yards, before Tannehill connected with Davis for a 12-yard touchdown.

The point after conversion attempt was unsuccessful, 31-20. Ultimately Tennessee could not construct a comeback and fell on the road to Cincinnati.

Box Score

2020 Week 8: Titans 20, Bengals 31

Sunday, Nov. 1st, 2020 | 12:00pm CT | Paul Brown Stadium