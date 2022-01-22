Clarksville Tennessee Attractions Increase in 2022

Clarksville, TN – The growth trajectory for Clarksville, Tennessee is exceeding all expectations and that trend is set to continue at least through 2022. Unprecedented openings of new businesses, restaurants, and attractions all over the city will deliver an enhanced experience for both visitors and residents for years to come.

Historic Downtown Clarksville is home to many must-see attractions. New additions to the landscape will add even more appeal for those visiting. In late spring, Blackhorse Pub and Brewery will reopen after a devasting fire in March 2021. Next door to the Pub, wine enthusiasts can be excited about the addition of The Vine on Franklin. This store will be geared to wine drinkers domestically and abroad.



Three new restaurants in one location, Shelby’s Trio, is a highly anticipated addition to Clarksville’s downtown cityscape. This collection boasts a hot-rod-inspired ground-level burger restaurant, second-level upscale Italian dining, and Clarksville’s first rooftop bar which promises to elevate the food and nightlife scene of the city center.

The Customs House Museum is only weeks away from the reopening of a fully renovated Explorers Landing – the museum’s designated area for children and education. This impressive custom-designed section will feature exhibits that highlight the city’s river history, farming, construction, and much more. Kids and families can expect an engaging and hands-on learning environment for all ages. For more information on the opening and to purchase tickets, visit www.customshousemuseum.org

In June of this year, Fort Defiance Civil War Park will unveil a statue paying homage to the 20,000-plus black Tennesseans of the United States Colored Troops. This new landmark will draw attention to the Fort’s status in the American Civil War as a recruitment point for colored troops looking to join the Union Army.

In recent weeks, Sol Press Co. officially opened, becoming one of Clarksville’s premier smoothie bars and healthy living markets. With much anticipation, Mochas & Minis launched a coffee shop, café, and indoor playground. This new all-inclusive play destination is geared towards parents that are looking for a safe place for their children to play while also having access to specialty coffee, teas, and treats.

“We spent tireless hours building the ultimate indoor play experience for ages eight and under. We even kept parents in mind with a full coffee bar café,” said the owners of Mochas & Mini’s, Cheyenne and Jeremy Day. “We like to call ourselves the “parent hangout” – a safe space for parents and their children to let loose, make friends and have fun! This was our goal, and we are receiving wonderful feedback from our community that we have achieved this. We are excited to continue to build up our community through friendship and play,” added the Days.

Some of the other local favorites set to open this year include a second Star-Spangled Brewing Company location, The Fallen Brewery, Camacho’s Pizza, Taco Johns, Salad Station, Rock n’ Roll Sushi, and Dutch Brothers Coffee Co.

