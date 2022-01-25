33 F
U.S. Army announces 101st Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade to deploy to Europe

By News Staff
101st Combat Aviation Brigade. (Capt. Adam OReilly, 101st Airborne Division)
United States Department of Defense - DoDWashington, D.C. – The United States Department of the Army has announced the upcoming 2020 rotation to Europe of the 101st Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The 101st CAB will replace the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade and will participate in exercise Atlantic Resolve in support of the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.


“With a proud legacy of heroic action in Europe, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is proud to provide superior aviation support during Operation Atlantic Resolve,” said Col. Matthew Weinshel, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “Our Wings of Destiny Soldiers remain ready to accomplish any mission our nation asks of them. We look forward to building upon the success of the brigade and the 101st Airborne Division while working with our allies and partners.”

