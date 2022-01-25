Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Karle Pace named OVC Player of the Week

Brentwood, TN – For the second time in her career and the first time as a member of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team, Karle Pace has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

A Clarksville native, Pace averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field, 81.8 percent from the free-throw line, and 62.5 percent from three-point range in wins against SIU Edwardsvile and Tennessee State.

In a 76-55 win over SIUE in the Winfield Dunn Center, Pace scored 15 points, matched her season-high with five rebounds, dished out a pair of assists, and buried a pair of three-pointers.



Pace then proceeded to have her best game as a Governor in a thrilling 72-69 win at Tennessee State. The 5-6 graduate student scored a season-high 23 while going 3-for-5 from behind the arc and 8-for-9 from the charity stripe.



Pace also recorded a team-high four assists and matched her season-high with five rebounds against TSU. The 23-point performance is her best single-game since she scored a career-high 32 points against Eastern Kentucky (1/16/21) while playing for Eastern Illinois.

Averaging 14.8 points per game, Pace is Austin Peay State University’s second-leading scorer and ranks fifth in the OVC. Pace also ranks third in the conference in three-pointers made per game (1.9), fifth in three-point percentage (.418), 13th in field-goal percentage (.476), and 14th in assists (2.7 per game).

Pace, who shared her OVC Player of the Week honors with Murray State’s Katelyn Young, is the second Governor to earn the Player of the Week award this season, joining Yamia Johnson, who took home the award in back-to-back weeks (Dec. 21 and 28). Previously, Pace was named OVC Player of the Week on December 24th, 2018, while playing for Eastern Illinois.

Pace and the rest of the Austin Peay women’s basketball team return home and will have a Red Out when it plays a Thursday, January 27th game against league-leading Belmont (10-6, 6-1 OVC) in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 5:00pm.

To keep up with the Governors women’s basketball team, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB).