News

Clarksville Police Department reports Traffic Signal down at Exit 8 due to Crash

Traffic Light

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the traffic signal at Exit 8 (Hankook side of I-24) is out of order due to a crash that occurred around 10:30am. A vehicle ran over the control box, which has caused the traffic signal to be inoperable.

The Clarksville Police Department is working with the Clarksville Street Department to get the traffic signal repaired; however, it is estimated that it will be 3 to 5 hours before it is repaired.


CPD wants to remind motorists to treat the intersection like a four (4) way stop. Whenever a traffic signal is not functioning, motorists should use caution at that intersection.

An update will be sent out when the traffic signal is repaired.

