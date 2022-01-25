APSU presents Denyce Graves in concert at Mabry Concert Hall, January 30th

Clarksville, TN – World-renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves will present “A Celebration of America in Song” on Sunday, January 30th, 2022 in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Mabry Concert Hall in Downtown Clarksville at 3:00pm

“An operatic superstar of the 21st century, according to the USA Today, Graves will perform in English the great American songs composed by George Gershwin and Harry Burleigh in addition to selections from the spiritual repertory.

The concert is open to everybody, and advance tickets are available at the Clarksville Community Concert Association’s website, www.clarksvillemusic.org.



The concert is during the association’s 70th season and is co-sponsored by the APSU Department of Music and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, in addition to a generous gift from Dee Boaz.



Graves’ expressive, rich vocalism, elegant stage presence, and theatrical abilities have delighted audiences worldwide. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution claims that “if the human voice has the power to move you, you will be touched by Denyce Graves.”

Graves’ recent performances include Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin in September. This season, Graves will return to the Metropolitan Opera as Maria in “Porgy and Bess” and makes her directorial debut in a new production of “Carmen” at Minnesota Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival.

Ticket discounts are available for educators, military, and seniors. Austin Peay students are admitted to Clarksville Community concerts free with ID. Other college students pay only $5.00.

The concert also will be available via livestream to ticket holders who are unable or unwilling to attend in person and to donors who wish to access the livestream only. APSU students can send an email to sienkiewiczk@apsu.edu to receive the livestream link.