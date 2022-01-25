Clarksville Transit System to cancel Route 1000

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be canceling bus service for Route 1000, a connector service to the businesses and manufacturing off of Industrial Park Drive, effective February 28th, 2022 due to low ridership.

CTS encourages the public to provide feedback about this change by contacting them directly. CTS will collect all comments until February 13th, 2022. Your input will allow CTS to propose changes that will strengthen the network of mobility alternatives in the City of Clarksville.

What: CTS asking for public input regarding the cancellation of Route 1000

When: Now through February 13th, 2022

Where: By calling 931.553.2430 or emailing businfo@cityofclarksville.com

Who: Clarksville Transit System

The goal of CTS is to provide service, ridership, and greater mobility for all residents and visitors in a safe, efficient, and effective manner. To achieve this goal, CTS may at times alter its services.

For more public transit information, including bus routes, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/338/Clarksville-Transit-System