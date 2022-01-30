Try something different, Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Here’s an exotic twist that transforms everyday cheesecake into something sophisticated, elegant, and worthy of your holiday table.

Pureed sweet potatoes, five-spice powder, and candied ginger star in a dessert that’s easy to make and can be enjoyed year-round.

The sweet potatoes not only provide luscious texture and flavor, they prevent the cake from cracking—so it’s deliciously decadent and practically foolproof. Give it a try.

Sweet Potato Cheesecake with Gingered Whipped Cream

Serves 10 to 12

8 oz gingersnap cookies

4 tbsp butter, melted, plus more for pan

3 8-oz packages cream cheese

1 ¼ c sugar

2 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp Chinese five-spice or pumpkin pie spice blend

¾ tsp salt

3 large eggs

3 c orange-fleshed sweet potato puree

½ c sour cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 c whipped cream

¼ c chopped candied ginger

Preheat oven to 350° F. Butter bottom and sides of 9-in springform pan. In a food processor, pulse cookies until finely ground. Add butter and pulse until blended. Transfer to prepared pan and press into bottom. Bake 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Use an electric mixer to combine cream cheese, sugar, ground ginger, spice blend, and salt, beating until smooth. Beat in eggs. Add sweet potato puree, sour cream, and vanilla, beating just until smooth. Pour mixture into cooled crust.

Place springform pan inside the larger pan and pour very hot tap water into a larger pan, to reach 1 inch up the springform pan. Bake until edges are set and center is slightly wobbly 45 to 50 minutes. Remove springform pan from larger pan and cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Fold candied ginger into whipped cream. Serve cheesecake with gingered whipped cream.

To learn more you can visit www.casweetpotatoes.com.