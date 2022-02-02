34 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is trying to identify Aggravated Assault Suspect at Dodge's...
News

Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Aggravated Assault Suspect at Dodge’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard

By News Staff
The Clarksville Police Department asks for the public's help to identify the Aggravated Assault suspect in this photo.
The Clarksville Police Department asks for the public's help to identify the Aggravated Assault suspect in this photo.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an aggravated assault that took place on January 21st, 2022.

The assault occurred at Dodge’s, 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard at around 6:40pm after the victim got into a verbal argument with the unidentified suspect in the parking lot.

When the victim went inside the business, the suspect confronted him again and then pulled out a small gray knife/box cutter and threatened him. The suspect was seen driving a black hatchback vehicle with Tennessee tags.

He is approximately 6” tall, clean-shaven, skinny build, wearing a black shirt, a gray golfer hat, black pants, and gray shoes.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lucas, 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory beginning Thursday afternoon
Next article#7 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball heads down to Florida to take on the Gators
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online