Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory beginning Thursday afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect from Thursday, February 3rd at 3:00pm until Friday at 1:00am for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, and McEwen.

Ice accumulations of 0.10 up to 0.20 inches are possible.

The high Thursday will be around 38 °F with a low of 23 °F. On Friday, the high will be 31 °F with the low dropping down to 15 °F.



Plan on icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could exacerbate any icing issues. Stay tuned to ClarksvilleOnline for updated forecasts.



Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Today and Tonight

Rain will spread across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee today and become heavier tonight. Localized flooding is possible in a few areas.

Thursday through Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected Thursday and Thursday evening as a strong surface boundary works its way across Middle Tennessee. The greatest amounts are expected in areas near the Alabama state line, and also along the Cumberland Plateau. Total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected in these areas, which may cause flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, rivers, and creeks.

Freezing rain is possible in some areas on Thursday and will spread across most of the mid-state Thursday night. Some ice accumulations are possible, with the heaviest amounts expected around the Clarksville and Dover areas.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.