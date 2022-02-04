Flood Advisory Continues for Red River at Port Royal

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) Flood Advisory for Red River at Port Royal continues until Saturday afternoon. Flood Advisory affects Montgomery County and Robertson County.

For the Red River, including Port Royal, elevated river levels are forecasted.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues at the Red River at Port Royal.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.



At 30.0 feet, Low lying agricultural areas along the Red River from the Kentucky State Line to Adams, past Port Royal State Park, and on the Sulpher Fork from near Springfield to near Cedar Hill, to Port Royal State Park begin to flood.



At 3:30pm CT Friday, the stage was 29.0 feet and falling. The river is expected to fall to 9.6 feet Wednesday morning.



The action stage is 25.0 feet.

The flood stage is 30.0 feet.