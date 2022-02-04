Hazardous Road Conditions possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County Saturday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as most of Middle Tennessee.

Patchy black ice formation across area roadways will continue through tonight.

Saturday through Thursday.

Patchy black ice formation across area roadways will continue through at least morning hours on Saturday.

Residual moisture potential on area roadways, especially secondary ones, continues. With temperatures expected to remain below freezing through morning hours on Saturday, patchy black ice across area roadways will continue.



This could lead to treacherous travel conditions through morning hours on Saturday.



Please continue to exercise caution on area roadways through Saturday morning hours.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.