APSU Softball falls to College of Charleston, 7-5

Montgomery, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw its late-inning rally fall short versus the College of Charleston, Sunday at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex in the final day of the Stinger Classic, 7-5.

Down 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Govs (4-1) would score four runs to cut the Cougars lead to a single run.

Brooke Pfefferle would get the rally going with a lead-off single and moved to third base an out later on a double by Lexi Osowski.



Emily Harkleroad would reach on an error by the Cougars second baseman, with both Pfefferle and Osowski scoring, making it 5-2.



Mea Clark would keep things going with a double, followed by back-to-back RBI single by Megan Hodum and Kylie Campbell to make it, 5-4.



The Cougars (2-3) would respond with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to push their lead back out to three, 7-4.

But the Govs wouldn’t go away without a fight, with Pfefferle opening the bottom of the seventh with a double and score an out later on a sacrifice fly to deep right field by Osowski, making it 7-5.

Harkleroad would follow with a walk to bring Clark up as the potential tying run, but Clark struck out to end the rally and the game.

Inside the Boxscore

With her second strikeout of the sixth inning, Jordan Benefiel reached 100 career strikeouts, the 20th Gov pitcher to reach 100 career strikeouts.

The Govs turned three double plays on defense, the first three double-play game by the Govs since February 29th, 2015 versus Appalachian State.

Lexi Osowski moved into fourth place all-time in program history for career doubles, hitting her 34th two-bagger in the sixth inning.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next weekend, when they travel to the Sunshine State for the first time in 12 years, to play in the Florida Gulf Coast University Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida.

