APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University goes on Spring Break

Clarksville, TN – Hard to believe, but Spring Break is this week at Austin Peay State University (APSU). Happy Spring Break, Govs! We hope you enjoy the week.

If you’re still in town, here are some of the events happening at Austin Peay State University this week.

Veteran Service Day at Newton Military Family Resource Center

The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization will be at the Newton Family Resource Center, 426 College Street, on Wednesday, March 9th from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

Representatives will help with Veterans Affairs questions. No appointment is required.

‘Listening: The Fourth String’ closes for Spring Break, will reopen March 14th

Listening: The Fourth String by visual artist Raheleh Filsoofi and musician Reza Filsoofi continues an engaging 2021-22 exhibition season at The New Gallery.

The exhibit will close this week for Spring Break but will reopen March 14th and run through March 25th at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building at Austin Peay State University.

A large Nowruz (Iranian New Year) Celebration will take place on Saturday, March 19th at 5:00pm in the APSU Art + Design building. This event will include Iranian food and a musical performance by Reza Filsoofi, Raheleh Filsoofi, Charlie Gilbert and Carlos Duran.

The exhibit and events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available soon and can be found at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

This project is supported with funding from CECA, APSU, the Tennessee Arts Commission and Vanderbilt University.

Hours for The New Gallery are Monday-Friday from 9:00am until 4:00pm, closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar.

For more information on this exhibition contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

APSU 2022 World Film Festival pauses for Spring Break, continues next week

The APSU 2022 World Film Festival will continue each Monday (except during Spring Break) through March 21st with another film, all in Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building. Here’s the remaining schedule:

Monday, March 14th at 5:00pm: “Once Upon Anatolia” introduced by Dr. Dzavid Dzanic.

Monday, March 21st at 5:00pm: “Hirak Rajar Deshe” introduced by Dr. Somaditya Banerjee.

For more information, email konkoboc@apsu.edu.

