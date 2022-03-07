Tennessee to continue in 2022 with Same Leadership

Nashville, TN – For the third consecutive season, the Tennessee Titans marked off an accomplishment that previously eluded the organization for an extended period.

They tied the 12-5 Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC, and due to their head-to-head victory over the Chiefs on October 24th, they claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time since 2008.

It came on the heels of a 2020 division title that also was a first since 2008, and an appearance in the 2019 AFC championship game after a 17-year absence (2002).

Since the beginning of the 2020 season, there has been only one week—after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on September 12th, 2021 in the season opener—that the Titans did not hold a share of the AFC South lead or hold the outright lead. Their 2021 division championship gave the franchise its first back-to-back division championships since the Oilers took the first three AFL Eastern division titles from 1960 to 1962. The team had not gone to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons since a seven-year stretch by the

Oilers from 1987 to 1993.



The Tennessee Titans have finished with a winning record each season since Jon Robinson was hired by Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk in 2016. The Chiefs are the only other franchise entering 2022 with an active streak of six consecutive winning seasons. In four of those six seasons—2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021—the Titans have earned playoff berths.



Robinson is the first general manager in franchise history with six seasons above the .500 mark, surpassing Bum Phillips (1975, 1977–1980) and Mike Holovak (1989-93), and he already ranks in the top three in team annals for playoff appearances along with Holovak (five) and Floyd Reese (four).

Statistically, the 2021 Titans ranked second in rushing defense (84.6 yards allowed per game), 12th in total defense (329.8), sixth on third down (36.7 percent), sixth in scoring defense (20.8 points per game) and ninth in sacks (43). On offense, the Titans were fifth in rushing (141.4 yards per game) despite missing reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry for nine games due to injury. The offense also ranked eighth on third down (43.6 percent), fifth in the red zone (63.9 percent) and first in goal-to-go efficiency (87.5 percent).

Four members of the team were named to the Pro Bowl: safety Kevin Byard, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Harold Landry III and guard Rodger Saffold III. Byard added first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors, while Simmons was named second-team All-Pro.