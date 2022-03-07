Austin Peay State University College of Business offers Free, Virtual Tax Prep to Qualifying Individuals

Clarksville, TN – One of Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) most popular community projects – the College of Business’s free tax preparation program, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – is set to return in a virtual format this tax season.

For the last five years, APSU has offered the VITA program as part of a service-learning course that provides an important community service while also giving APSU accounting students practical, real-world experience. The program is open to anyone with an annual income of $66,000 or less, and their taxes are prepared by APSU students who are all IRS-certified volunteers.

“This is such a great program for both students and taxpayers,” Jennifer Thayer, APSU assistant professor of accounting, said. “Students are getting practical application and communication skills while taxpayers are receiving free tax preparation services. This year we have the added benefit of having two Spanish-speaking students to expand our reach within the community.”



In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Thayer partnered with the United Way of Greater Nashville to offer a safe, socially distanced virtual VITA program. That partnership continues, with the organization using GetYourRefund.org, an encrypted, secure online platform.



This year, Thayer’s Accounting 4311 class spent winter break studying and preparing to take the required certification tests. In addition, to the usual certifications, the students also had to become proficient in navigating GetYourRefund.org.