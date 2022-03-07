Austin Peay State University College of Business offers Free, Virtual Tax Prep to Qualifying Individuals

Clarksville, TN – One of Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) most popular community projects – the College of Business’s free tax preparation program, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – is set to return in a virtual format this tax season.
For the last five years, APSU has offered the VITA program as part of a service-learning course that provides an important community service while also giving APSU accounting students practical, real-world experience. The program is open to anyone with an annual income of $66,000 or less, and their taxes are prepared by APSU students who are all IRS-certified volunteers.
In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Thayer partnered with the United Way of Greater Nashville to offer a safe, socially distanced virtual VITA program. That partnership continues, with the organization using GetYourRefund.org, an encrypted, secure online platform.
This year, Thayer’s Accounting 4311 class spent winter break studying and preparing to take the required certification tests. In addition, to the usual certifications, the students also had to become proficient in navigating GetYourRefund.org.
Anyone who earned less than $66,000 last year and is interested in having their taxes completed by an IRS-certified volunteer should visit GetYourRefund.org to begin the tax filing process. For more information on APSU’s VITA program, contact Thayer at .