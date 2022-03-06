Marsha Blackburn Report: Prioritizing Energy Independence

Washington, D.C. – Inflation, crime rates, border crossings, human trafficking, and drug trafficking are all at a record high under President Joe Biden’s failed leadership.

You can add our freefall into energy dependence to this list of failures. After one year of Joe Biden, we are more reliant than ever on foreign oil and natural gas—including more than 600,000 barrels of crude per day from Russia. What does this mean? Joe Biden is financing Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. It is time to stop buying oil. It is time to return to energy independence.

Joe Biden has surrendered the best defense we had against Putin’s evil vision for the world — energy independence. We need to make America energy independent again! That’s why I sent a letter to Joe Biden urging him to divest from Russian energy and stop funding Putin’s war, and reauthorize the Keystone Pipeline.

The Russian government is actively killing innocent Ukrainian civilians, committing war crimes, and invading sovereign territory unprovoked. Russia must be exiled from the international community. This week, I led efforts to remove Russia from the UN Security Council and expand internet freedom for the Ukrainian people.

Thank you to American Veterans (AMVETS) of Tennessee for stopping by my office on Capitol Hill! It’s an honor to fight for Tennessee veterans and ensure they have access to the care they deserve.

