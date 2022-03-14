APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University Trustees meet, Career Expo, GuitarFest

Clarksville, TN – This week at Austin Peay State University (APSU), the week after spring break, will be busy around campus. These are some of the bigger events happening:

On March 18th, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business, and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. The board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session.

After a short recess, the full board will meet at 11:00am that Friday. The board will discuss several items, including the University’s initial steps in pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and Publishing, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management, and a Master of Business Administration.

If the board approves pursuing these degrees, they still need approval from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) – the region’s higher education accrediting body – before APSU could offer them to students.

To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link and use the passcode 825088.

Meeting agendas and other materials will be posted at https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.

Career Expo on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Campus-wide Career Expo is a two-day event from 10:00am to 3:00pm on March 15th and 16th in the APSU Morgan University Center (MUC) Ballroom.

The event is open to Austin Peay State University students and alumni from all majors and will give students a chance to network with recruiters offering various career opportunities and graduate and professional school options.

A full list of attending organizations – and the days that they’re attending – is available on the careers events page.



Students, faculty, and staff also can network with employers hiring for full-time, part-time, and internship and graduate school representatives at Govs Networking Night at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley. The event is 6:00pm-8:00pm at Strawberry Alley Ale Works, 103 Strawberry Alley.

Grad Gala on Monday, Tuesday

The Graduation Gala will be 3:00pm-8:00pm on Monday, March 14th, and 9:00am-2:00pm on Tuesday, March 15th, at the Ann R. Ross Bookstore, 328 College Street.

Nashville Business Journal editor to speak on campus

Nashville Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Eric Snyder will speak at the Legends Bank Legends of Business Speaker Series at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 16th, at the Gentry Auditorium in the Kimbrough building.

GuitarFest returns with a Trio of Concerts at Mabry Concert Hall

Austin Peay State University will host its annual GuitarFest from March 14th-16th. This year’s event will feature three concerts, each highlighting an esteemed guitarist showcasing a different style.

The concerts – all free and open to the public – start at 7:30pm each night at the Mabry Concert Hall in APSU’s Music/Mass Communication building at Eighth and Marion streets.

This year’s musicians are:

, performing at 7:30pm on Monday, March 14th. Mearn is a virtuoso classical guitarist and Austin Peay alumnus. His concert will focus on music from his recently recorded CD of virtuosic Bach transcriptions. Paulo Oliveira , performing at 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 15th. Oliveira is a Brazilian classical and jazz guitarist and serves as an assistant professor of music at Belmont University. He will present a mixed program of jazz and Brazilian music by Metheny, Bonfá, Bosco and original compositions, including a looping pedal.

, performing at 7:30pm on Tuesday, March 15th. Oliveira is a Brazilian classical and jazz guitarist and serves as an assistant professor of music at Belmont University. He will present a mixed program of jazz and Brazilian music by Metheny, Bonfá, Bosco and original compositions, including a looping pedal. Rene Izquierdo, performing at 7:30pm on Wednesday, March 16th. Izquierdo is an internationally acclaimed virtuoso Cuban classical guitarist and is a professor of music at the University of Milwaukee.

GuitarFest is sponsored by the APSU Department of Music and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

For more information, contact APSU professor of music Dr. Stanley Yates at YatesS@apsu.edu or the APSU Department of Music at 931.221.7818.

‘Listening: The Fourth String’ reopens, Iranian New Year celebration planned for Saturday

Listening: The Fourth String by visual artist Raheleh Filsoofi and musician Reza Filsoofi continues an engaging 2021-22 exhibition season at The New Gallery.

The exhibit reopens today and runs through March 25th at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building at Austin Peay State University.

A large Nowruz (Iranian New Year) Celebration will take place at 5:00pm on Saturday, March 19th, in the APSU Art + Design building. This event will include Iranian food and a musical performance by Reza Filsoofi, Raheleh Filsoofi, Charlie Gilbert and Carlos Duran.

The exhibit and events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available soon and can be found at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

This project is supported with funding from CECA, APSU, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and Vanderbilt University.

Hours for The New Gallery are 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday, closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar.

For more information on this exhibition contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

APSU 2022 World Film Festival returns today

The APSU 2022 World Film Festival will continue each Monday through March 21st with another film, all in Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building. Here’s the remaining schedule.

Monday, March 14th at 5:00pm: “Once Upon Anatolia” introduced by Dr. Dzavid Dzanic.

“Once Upon Anatolia” introduced by Dr. Dzavid Dzanic. Monday, March 21st at 5:00pm: “Hirak Rajar Deshe” introduced by Dr. Somaditya Banerjee.

For more information, email konkoboc@apsu.edu.

For More