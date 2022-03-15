Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to McKendree

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped its home opener to McKendree, 6-1, Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Bearcats grabbed an early advantage in doubles, knocking off the APSU Govs’ top pairing of Anton Damberg and Thiago Nogueira, 6-2.

Austin Peay State University answered back, with its freshman tandem of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis winning 6-4 on the No. 3 court. Lastly, Oliver Andersson and Hogan Stoker won their second-straight match of the season, giving the Govs a 1-0 lead heading into singles.



In singles play, Andersson and Bolton’s matches were the first to go final, followed by Damberg’s loss on the No. 2 court to give McKendree a 3-1 lead.



Despite taking the first set in his match from the No. 4 position, Becchis fell in close, three-set match to McKendree’s Julappagari Reddy. Stoker fell in straight sets from the No. 5 court, while Nogueira dropped a pair of close, 7-5 sets.

Results vs. McKendree

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2*

Singles

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2, 4*, 5, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against Carson-Newman, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team face Carson-Newman on March 17th, at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex in Jefferson City. Start time for the match is 1:00pm