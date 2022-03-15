Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to McKendree

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped its home opener to McKendree, 6-1, Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Bearcats grabbed an early advantage in doubles, knocking off the APSU Govs’ top pairing of Anton Damberg and Thiago Nogueira, 6-2.
In singles play, Andersson and Bolton’s matches were the first to go final, followed by Damberg’s loss on the No. 2 court to give McKendree a 3-1 lead.
Despite taking the first set in his match from the No. 4 position, Becchis fell in close, three-set match to McKendree’s Julappagari Reddy. Stoker fell in straight sets from the No. 5 court, while Nogueira dropped a pair of close, 7-5 sets.
Results vs. McKendree
Doubles
- Leonardo Frederico / Borris Kamden (MCK) def. Anton Damberg / Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-2
- Oliver Andersson / Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Lorenzo Del Biondo / Nanase Ebisu (MCK), 6-4
- Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Subash Paramasivan / Ryan Fung (MCK), 6-4
Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2*
Singles
- Leonardo Frederico (MCK) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU), 6-0, 6-3
- Boriss Kamdem (MCK) def. Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-4, 6-4
- Subash Paramasivan (MCK) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-4, 6-2
- Julappagari Reddy (MCK) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
- Lorenzo Del Biondo (MCK) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-2, 6-2
- Nanase Ebisu (MCK) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 7-5, 7-5
Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2, 4*, 5, 6
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against Carson-Newman, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team face Carson-Newman on March 17th, at the Buddy Catlett Tennis Complex in Jefferson City. Start time for the match is 1:00pm