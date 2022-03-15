President Joe Biden Needs To Stop The Spin, Reverse Course On The Economy

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – When the Joe Biden White House first addressed rising prices, they brushed off the intense sticker shock as a “high class problem.” When Americans didn’t buy that excuse, they deemed inflation to be “transitory,” and now, it’s all Russia’s fault.

Despite the White House’s shifting narrative, the message from the administration has remained the same – there’s “not much” Joe Biden can do about it.

The administration can talk all they want, but there’s no doubt that Americans are paying more for just about everything. In March, the cost of a gallon of gas hit an all time high, beating the peak hit during the 2008 recession. But, it’s not just gas prices that are skyrocketing. A recent study found that on average, families are paying $250 a month more to keep up with inflation, and last week, consumer prices rose to a four-decade high.



The inflation resulting from Joe Biden’s failing economy has put small businesses in an impossible position. Now, they either have to raise prices and alienate customers or go under altogether. The National Federation of Independent Businesses, an organization based in Tennessee, found that 61% of business owners have to charge more to keep up, which includes 71% of manufacturers and 69% of retail businesses.



Higher prices have forced tough choices on everyone – families, business owners, and even first responders. But, Joe Biden’s failure to address the crisis is no surprise. Biden was wrong about the border, he was wrong about vaccine mandates, and he was wrong about energy independence. Why would anyone think that he’s suddenly going to do something right when it comes to inflation?

The Democrats’ proposed solution is to spend more money, but basic economics tells us that will only worsen our financial situation. Throughout my career, I’ve consistently fought to block the left’s radical spending.

In December, I introduced legislation to slow down spending during periods of high inflation, and I have championed measures to cut government spending across the board. Last week, I voted against the Democrats’ $1.5 trillion federal spending bill that was packed to the brim with handouts for Green New Deal initiatives and environmental justice programs, and—unbelievably—millions for a single park located in Nancy Pelosi’s district.

These handouts won’t make anything more affordable; they will only increase our already enormous amount of debt and push prices even higher. It’s time for Joe Biden to realize he cannot spend or spin his way out of this problem. Inflation is a tax on hardworking Americans, which will only continue to rise as spending goes up. Instead of lobbying Congress to waste more taxpayer dollars, Biden needs to take ownership and lead his party in reversing course.

Tennesseans aren’t buying the narrative the White House is selling, and they aren’t buying that there’s “not much” Biden can do. We don’t need more talking points from the Joe Biden administration. We need the White House to reign in their party’s out-of-control spending.