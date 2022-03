Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGP) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Quinniyah “Niyah” Patterson.

She was last seen on March 24th at her residence on Calumet Drive. Family members believe that she might be in Chattanooga TN.

Niyah is 5’ 2” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Lockerman, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156.