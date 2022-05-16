78 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Student-Athletes record a department record 3.43 GPA
Sports

APSU Student-Athletes record a department record 3.43 GPA

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University athletics has 291 student athletes walk the line at Spring 2022 Graduation. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University athletics has 291 student athletes walk the line at Spring 2022 Graduation. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – It was another record-breaking semester for Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, with the department announcing its 291 student-athletes combined to record a department-record 3.43 grade-point average during the recently completed spring semester.

It was the tenth-consecutive semester the Austin Peay State University athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 13th time in department history.

In addition, this semester marked the first time in department history APSU student-athletes have posted a department-wide GPA of 3.4 or better with all 15 of the varsity programs recording at least a 3.0 GPA.

More than 80 percent of the department’s 291 student-athletes earned academic recognition during the spring semester, with 107 named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 137 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List – 21 more than the previous semester.
 
Austin Peay State University’s football team secured a program-record 3.279 GPA during the semester, their sixth-straight semester with at least a 3.0 GPA, breaking their own record each semester. Six teams – two more than the previous semester – recorded a 3.5 GPA or better: women’s golf (a department-leading 3.833), men’s tennis (3.830), women’s tennis (3.716), soccer (3.591), softball (3.544), and men’s golf (3.529).
 
“Our Austin Peay student-athletes have leveled up yet again in the classroom,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I can’t thank Katie Ethridge (associate director of athletics, student-athlete success) and her staff enough for going above and beyond to help our student-athletes record another record-breaking semester. With their triumphs on the field and their success in the classroom this spring, our student-athletes are truly showing that they have bought into the ‘Total Gov Concept.'”  
 
A complete listing of the Spring 2022 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the APSU Dean’s List also are noted.
 
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester

  • 60 Govs student-athletes – 20.6 percent of all student-athletes – posted a 4.0 GPA.
  • The women’s golf (8 student-athletes), women’s tennis (7), and men’s tennis (7) teams saw each of their student-athletes earn academic recognition during the spring.
  • Current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): men’s cross country (7), women’s cross country (8), women’s soccer (18), volleyball (18), men’s basketball (6), women’s basketball (8), baseball (12), football (6), men’s golf (12), women’s golf (18), track & field (8), softball (14), men’s tennis (18), women’s tennis (18), beach volleyball (9).

Spring 2022 Austin Peay State University Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the spring. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals. 

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 10th, 2022.

BASEBALL (3.298 GPA)

Jack Alexander  
Gino Avros (DL)
Nathan Barksdale (DL)
Jonah Beamon  
John Bolton  
Luke Brown  
Reid Brown (DL)
Austin Carder  
Tyler Cotto (DL)
Jacob Curtis  
Ty DeLancey  
Tyler Delong (DL)
Danny Doheny (DL)
TJ Foreman  
Joey Frammartino (DL)
Garrison Goins (DL)
Harley Gollert  
Matt Joslin (DL)
Peyton Jula   
Austin Loeb  
Sebastian Martinez (DL)
John McDonald (DL)
Drew McIllwain  
Kaden Miner (DL)
Kyle Nunn  
Cristian Otero  
Zac Pearson (DL)
Jeremy Wagner  
Jacob Weaver (DL)
Nick Wellman (DL)
Zach Wyatt  


MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.281)

Codey Bates  
Drew Calderon (DL)
Kamarie Coffey  
Elijah Hutchins-Everett  
Carlos Paez (DL)
DJ Peavy (DL)
Jacob Roberts (DL)
Noel Scott  
Elton Walker  
Jalen Ware  
Alec Woodard  

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.351)

D’Shara Booker  
Lyric Cole  
Nina De Leon Negron  
Kaiden Glenn (DL)
Yamia Johnson  
Kasey Kidwell (DL)
Shay-Lee Kirby (DL)
Maggie Knowles  
Ella Sawyer (DL)
Lamiah Walker (DL)
Kemia Ward (DL)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.344)

Jaida Clark   +
Erin Eisenhart   +
Karli Graham   +
Maggie Keenan (DL) +
Demi McInnis   
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Brooke Moore   +
Mikayla Powell   +
Morgan Rutledge (DL) +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.495)

Jack Fitzgerald (DL)
Ryan Martin (DL)
Lennon Matthews (DL)
Robert Mullen  
Stone Norris (DL)
Elliot Reed (DL)

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.400)

Savannah Fruth (DL) +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Lauren Lewis   +
Molly Howard (DL) +
Sara Martin (DL) +
Mikaela Smith (DL) +

FOOTBALL (3.279)

Aaren Alexander (DL)
Jalen Armstrong (DL)
Jack Baker (DL)
Eric Bentley  
Elijah Brown  
Nick Carozza (DL)
Jacob Caughell (DL)
Kory Chapman  
Ashton Chavis  
Iven Dayton  
Cedarius Doss  
Draylen Ellis  
CJ Evans Jr. (DL)
Mike Evans (DL)
Nicholas Fields (DL)
Demetries Ford  
Tae Gayden (DL)
DeTerias Glover (DL)
Trey Goodman (DL)
Cameron Goodson  
Jackson Griner  
Raymond Horton  
Jevon Jackson (DL)
Neyland Jean (DL)
Jake Johnson (DL)
Seth Johnson  
Breant Kendall III (DL)
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Hosea Knifeley Jr.  
Sheldon Layman  
Drae McCray (DL)
Jack McDonald  
Marcus McGhee  
Elon McKenzie (DL)
Conner Murphy  
Ethan Myers (DL)
Kobe Nash (DL)
Anietie Ntekop (DL
Denver Parker (DL)
Conner Parsons (DL)
Mikhail Prater (DL)
Luke Reed  
Matt Rigney (DL)
Bryce Robinson (DL)
Darryl Rogan  
Joshua Rudolph (DL)
Hunter Scholato
Tre Shackelford (DL)
Shamari Simmons  
Darryl Sinclair II
Brennan Smith (DL)
Devin Smith  
Brian Snead   
Will Spain  
Riley Stephens (DL)
Kwame Sutton  
Brody Swafford (DL)
Ahmaad Tanner   
Kam Thomas (DL)
Michael Treadwell (DL)
Maddux Trujillo (DL)
Jaheim Ward  
Alex Whitmore  
Harrison Wilkes (DL)
Antoine Williams  
Brodie Williams (DL)
Tre Williams  
Justin Williams  
Bucky Williams (DL)
Noah Williams (DL)
Jariel Wilson  
Christian Wingfield  
Grant Wisdom  
Isaiah Wright  
Jau’von Young (DL)


MEN’S GOLF (3.529)

Reece Britt (DL)
Payne Elkins (DL)
Jay Fox  
Micah Knisley  
Chase Korte  
Teagan Miller (DL)
Morgan Robinson (DL)
Jordan Rodriguez (DL)
Logan Spurrier (DL)
Adam Van Raden  

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.833)

Kaley Campbell (DL)
Riley Cooper  
Shelby Darnell (DL)
Taylor Dedmen  
Payton Elkins (DL)
Kady Foshaug (DL)
Maggie Glass (DL)
Erica Scutt (DL)

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.591)

Katie Bahn (DL)
Alec Baumgardt (DL)
Rachel Bradberry  
Tori Case (DL)
Emma Dalton (DL)
Chloé Dion  
Sarai Faulkner (DL)
Heather Haskins (DL)
Clara Heistermann (DL)
Kaylee Kraft  
Avryn List  
Delanie McKeon  
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Anna McPhie (DL)
Kirsten Monk (DL)
Haley Patterson (DL)
Isabel Petre (DL)
Peyton Powell (DL)
Olivia Prock (DL)
Gybson Roth  
Hannah Wilson (DL)


SOFTBALL (3.544)

Alyssa Archuleta  
Jordan Benefiel (DL)
Maddie Boykin (DL)
Kylie Campbell (DL)
Mea Clark  
Alex Grubbs (DL)
Emily Harkleroad  
Megan Hodum (DL)
Katie Keen  
Morgan McMahon (DL)
Samantha Miener  
Harley Mullins (DL)
Lexi Osowski (DL)
Brooke Pfefferle   
Raylon Roach (DL)
Skylar Sheridan  
Bailey Shorter  
Riley Suits (DL)
Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)

MEN’S TENNIS (3.830)

Oliver Andersson (DL)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton (DL)
Anton Damberg (DL)
Thiago Nogueira  
Frederic Schlossmann (DL)
Hogan Stoker (DL)

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.716)

Yu-Hua Cheng  
Jana Leder (DL)
Danielle Morris  
Honoka Nakanishi (DL)
Martina Paladini-Jennings (DL)
Aleks Topalovic   
Denise Torrealba (DL)

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.451)

Kamille Dunbar  
Savannah Fruth (DL) +
Sydney Hartoin (DL) +
Lauren Lewis   +
Denia Hill-Tate  
Jessica Hoban  
Molly Howard (DL) +
Allana Johnson  
Tiyanna Johnson  
Jessica Kelley (DL)
Sara Martin (DL) +
Camaryn McClelland  
Kori McDaniel  
Kenisha Phillips  
Karlijn Schouten (DL)
Mikaela Smith (DL) +
Ashleigh Stephen (DL)
Jackie Verseman   
Lennex Walker  
Madi Wallace  
Kyra Wilder (DL)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.409)

Jaida Clark   +
Claire Darland (DL)
Erin Eisenhart   +
Karli Graham   +
Aysha Hood (DL)
Kaylah Jackson (DL)
Maggie Keenan (DL) +
Jessica Lary (DL)
Taylor McInerney (DL)
Kelsey Mead (DL) +
Brooke Moore   +
Mikayla Powell   +
Morgan Rutledge (DL) +
Tegan Seyring (DL) +
Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +


CHEER (2.719)

Ryan Abraham (DL)
Autumn Ashley  
Savannah Ashley (DL)
Machia Busalacchi (DL)
Ava Heinze (DL)
Allie Johnson  
Olivia Lawson  
Zoeigh Owens  
Courtlyn Richardson  
Samantha Schultz  
Tara Trigo  
Cristina Vazquez  

DANCE TEAM (3.382)

Jann Almendras  
Jenna Bricks (DL)
Faith Collins  
Alyssa Giacchino (DL)
Grace Henderson (DL)
Josie Leathers  
Mya Powell (DL)
Bayleigh Robinson  
Haleigh Schooley  
Lauren Terry (DL)
Lauren Young (DL)

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Highway 12 at Douglas Lane
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online