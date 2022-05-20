Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Movies in the Park to return May 28th with ‘Encanto’

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces its debut Movies in the Park event of the season presented by Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams.

“Encanto” will be shown on Saturday, May 28th at the Liberty Park amphitheater. Pre-Show activities will begin at 6:00pm followed by the movie at sunset, around 8:00pm.

Pre-show activities include crafts with Little Learners University and a magic show by magician Russ Nowack. Food trucks currently scheduled are Sassys, Snowie, Golly G’s, Taco Azteca, and Say Cheese Please.

The first 200 people will receive free Movies in the Park water bottles and tote bags courtesy of Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to find their spot in the amphitheater. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Alcohol and pets are prohibited during the event.

Additional sponsors of Movies in the Park — Altra Federal Credit Union, Urgent Team Family and Urgent Care, Blue Cord Realty, and Geico.

For more about Movies in the Park, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com or call 931.645.7476.

