Downtown @ Sundown features Lucian Greene, Purple Madness this Friday at Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, June 3rd, 2022, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Purple Madness, a Prince Tribute band!

Beginning at 7:00pm, Lucian Greene will open the night with a variety of upbeat acoustic songs. Following Lucian, Purple Madness will take the stage!

Purple Madness is the ultimate celebration to one of the most widely beloved entertainers of all-time. This Prince Tribute Band will get you up on your feet and take you through all the singer’s top hits like ‘Purple Rain’ ‘Kiss’ and ‘Little Red Corvette.’

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, Johnny & June’s Italian Ice, and TN Kettle Corn are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street.



Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.



Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.