Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf inks Jakob Falk Schollert

By News Staff

APSU Men's GolfClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf head coach Robbie Wilson announced the addition of North Alabama transfer Jakob Falk Schollert to the Govs 2022-23 squad Tuesday.

During the spring season at North Alabama, Falk Schollert competed in six tournaments, registering a round average of 74.1 with four rounds under par. Falk Schollert earned three top 25 finishes with a season-best finish of ninth at the 2022 Gulf Coast Collegiate.

The Roskilde, Denmark native tallied a total of 48 birdies during 17 rounds of competition for the Lions, averaging eight birdies per tournament. Falk Schollert played his best golf late in tournaments, having a final-round scoring average of 72.8.
 
Before transferring to UNA, Falk Schollert played at Iowa Western Community College where he was named a 2019-20 NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American. During his freshman campaign, Falk Schollert posted a team-best 72.92 scoring average, the fourth-lowest season scoring average in school history. In 2020-21 at IWCC, Falk Schollert earned three top-ten finishes including a tie for 20th at the NJCAA Men’s National Championships.

