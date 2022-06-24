Austin Peay State University names Alum Brad Averitt as APSU Assistant Executive Director of Alumni and Annual Giving

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus Brad Averitt (’10, ’17) has been named the University’s new Assistant Executive Director of Alumni and Annual Giving. In this position, which he will begin on July 1st, he will oversee the APSU Office of Alumni and Annual Giving.

“I am honored to have earned the opportunity to assume this role and lead the APSU National Alumni Association and our annual giving team,” Averitt said. “Austin Peay has been a foundational part of my life for over 16 years, and it has been my pleasure to add value to the University in every way I possibly can.”



“APSU alumni are incredibly passionate and supportive. There is a tremendous opportunity to continue to strengthen and grow that network of alumni and friends to support the mission of our University. I am honored to play a role in that process to level up and lead the Alumni and Annual Giving team moving forward,” stated Averitt.



A native of Erin, Tennessee, Averitt is a third-generation Austin Peay State University graduate. His father, Phil J. Averitt, earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1969, and his grandmother, Myrtle Averitt, graduated in 1940 when the institution was still known as Austin Peay Normal School. Averitt’s wife, Lesleigh, is also an Austin Peay alumna. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 2014.



Averitt is a two-time Austin Peay State University alumnus, earning a Bachelor of Science (’10) in corporate communications in 2010 and a Master of Science in health and human performance in 2017. He began his career at APSU in enrollment management, serving as an admissions counselor from 2011 to 2016, and as the coordinator of graduate recruitment from 2016 to 2018.



For the past four years in his role as the director of development for the APSU College of Business, he has served and strengthened his alma mater by building on his existing network of APSU connections and cultivating new relationships. Averitt recently graduated in the Leadership Clarksville 2022 class.



“Brad has established himself as an effective, trusted, and innovative advancement professional,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “His level of experience, knowledge, and leadership competency has prepared him to lead our annual giving efforts and the APSU National Alumni Association (NAA) as we look forward to the University’s centennial celebrations in 2027.”

“Not only have we seen significant funds raised by Brad, but he has also helped to grow the APSU alumni volunteer network. His reach extends from the campus to the community and into areas across the country where APSU alumni and friends live and work. He is a consummate team player who understands what it takes to complete all necessary tasks,” stated Phillips.