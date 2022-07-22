APSU Sports, SS&E partnership sets corporate sponsorship record

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department, in partnership with Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), has set a department record with $1.1 million raised through corporate sponsorships during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“Our one-of-a-kind partnership with the Nashville Predators and SS&E has created an exciting and productive connection between Stacheville and Smashville,” said Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “Setting a record like this in just our first year with SS&E has shown how productive this partnership can be in fulfilling the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and improving the student-athlete experience at Austin Peay.”

SS&E, a division of Nashville Predators Holding, LLC, serves as the exclusive third-party ticketing, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for APSU-hosted varsity sporting events, while also aiding in the promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences, and sponsorships.



“It has been exciting to work with Austin Peay in using their brand to create powerful connections between corporations and the community,” said Nat Harden, the Nashville Predators Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales, Premium Sales & Youth Hockey. “This would not be possible without Director of Athletic Gerald Harrison‘s creativity and innovation.”



The SS&E team at Austin Peay State University consists of Director of Sales Justyn Carlson, Account Executive for Corporate Sponsorships – and Governors baseball alumnus – Parker Phillips, and Guest Experience Team Member Johnny Mitchell.



For news and updates as APSU enters the second year of its partnership with SS&E during the 2022-23 year, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@LetsGoPeay) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.