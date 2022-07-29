73.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Nashville Sounds rally late to beat Charlotte Knights, 4-2

Nashville Sounds has won nine of 10 games against Charlotte Knights in 2022. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Keston Hiura drilled a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 4-2 win over the Charlotte Knights in front of a sellout crowd of 10,017 at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Brice Turang sparked a rally with a base hit to left field. Garrett Whitley followed with his second walk of the night before Hiura hit a 95-mph fastball from Yacksel Rios into The Band Box to give Nashville the lead for good.

Closer Trevor Kelley entered for the top of the ninth and worked a quick 1-2-3 inning to notch his sixth save in as many chances. Kelley has pitched in 22 games with Nashville and has a 0.39 ERA (23.0 IP/1 ER).
 
Rehabbing Brewers starter Freddy Peralta looked good in his 3 1/3 innings of work. The right-hander allowed three hits and no walks to go along with five strikeouts. He threw 52 pitches and got a no-decision in his second rehab start.
 
Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning just moments after Peralta departed. The lead didn’t last long as Nashville’s Jon Singleton evened it at 1-1 with a solo blast to right field. It was Singleton’s team-leading 19th home run of the season.
 
The Knights regained the lead in the fifth with a single tally against right-hander Jake Cousins, also on a Major League rehab assignment for the Brewers. It stayed 2-1 until Hiura’s three-run blast in the eighth.
 
Dylan File tossed three scoreless innings in relief and earned his fifth win of the season.
 
Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-6, 5.09) starts for Nashville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
 
  • Freddy Peralta (ND, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) appeared in his second rehab appearance with Nashville and threw 52 pitches (38 strikes).
  • Jake Cousins (ND, 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) appeared in his first rehab appearance with Nashville and threw 26 pitches (15 strikes).
  • Jon Singleton hit his 19th home run of the year, tied for 5th-most in the International League.
  • Brice Turang (16 games) and Pablo Reyes (15 games) both extended their on-base streaks.
  • Keston Hiura (2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, K) has 16 RBI in 11 games with Nashville in 2022.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .

