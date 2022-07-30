73.8 F
Montgomery County Unemployment rate climbs to 4.5 percent

Seasonal Unemployment Boosts County Jobless Rates for June

Tennessee Unemployment Rate for June 2022

Yearly School Breaks One Factor Adding to the Number of Tennesseans Unemployed in June

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – School employees on their yearly summer break were one of the factors that impacted the June 2022 county unemployment rates, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The latest statistics showed, as they typically do in June, jobless numbers increased in each of the state’s 95 counties.

Statewide, unemployment remained unchanged between May and June at 3.3%. The state rate is seasonally adjusted to consider seasonal impacts, like school breaks, while county unemployment data is not adjusted.
 
Across Tennessee, 68 counties had unemployment rates that were less than 5% in June. The remaining 27 counties had rates that came in at 5% or higher but less than 10%.
 
Montgomery County unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in June. This was an increase of 0.8 percent from May’s 3.7 percent.
 
Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest rate for the month at 2.8%, which was a 0.5 of a percentage point increase. Cheatham County and Wilson County had the next lowest rates at 3.2%, both increased by 0.6 of a percentage point.
 
Perry County’s rate was Tennessee’s highest in June. At 6.8%, unemployment there increased by 1.3 percentage points during the month. Bledsoe County followed with an increase of 1.6 percentage points to 6.7%.
 
TDLWD has a complete analysis of the June 2022 county unemployment data, including labor force estimates for many of the state’s cities, which is available here.
 
There are many paths to employment across the state and TDLWD offers both in-person and online assistance to job seekers. The Department’s www.TNWorkReady.com website puts all of those services in one convenient location. From www.TNVirtualAJC.com, which outlines the programs available, 24/7 on the job seeker’s schedule, to an interactive map that easily identifies where to find the state’s American Job Centers.

