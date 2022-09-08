Nashville Sounds defeat Charlotte Knights, 10-6

Charlotte, NC – Nashville Sounds starter Josh Lindblom turned in his eighth quality start of the season, tossing six scoreless innings as the Sounds took a 10-6 triumph over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday night at Truist Field.
Things were rolling early for the Sounds on Thursday, picking up a pair of runs in the opening frame. Cam Devanney, Pablo Reyes, Jon Singleton, and Joey Wiemer combined for four-consecutive hits to put Nashville up 2-0 out of the gates.
Wiemer added another RBI to his line in the fifth inning, plating Singleton. Pedro Severino then doubled and scored Wiemer to make it a 4-0 game, then Weston Wilson brought Severino home on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-0 after four and a half.
Charlotte broke up the shutout with a three-run homer in the seventh, but the Sounds answered with three more in the eighth. Patrick Dorrian started the insurance inning with a solo homer to right field, his ninth blast of the season. Devanney added a sacrifice fly and Reyes tallied another RBI with a single to put the Sounds up 8-3.
Severino added a ninth-inning homer for Nashville’s ninth run of the night. Wilson scored after Matt Lipka reached on a fielding error for the 10th run of the contest.
Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Charlotte. Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 12.27) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Davis Martin (3-4, 5.18) for the Knights. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:04pm CT.
Post-Game Notes
- Sal Frelick (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a single in the second inning. He is hitting .351 (34-for-97) with 22 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 8 RBI and 14 walks during the streak. The 26-game on-base streak is the longest of the season for the Sounds and the second-longest active streak in the International League.
- Josh Lindblom (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) logged his seventh win and eighth quality start of the season.
- Rick Sweet moved to 6th on the all-time minor league manager wins list, passing Spencer Abbott.
- Pedro Severino (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) had his eighth multi-hit game.
- Pablo Reyes (28th), Jon Singleton (22nd), Weston Wilson (20th), Joey Wiemer (7th), Patrick Dorrian (5th), and Matt Lipka (3rd) also logged multi-hit games, respectively.
- Hobie Harris, Rick Sweet, Al LeBoeuf and Patrick Dorrian were all ejected in the contest. Four ejections are the most by the Sounds in a single game this season.
