Clarksville Police Department investigates Attempted Robbery on Jack Miller Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an Attempted Robbery that occurred in the 400 block of Jack Miller Boulevard on September 29th around 10:00pm.

An unknown suspect wearing dark clothing and a ski mask attempted to rob the victim as he was getting out of his car. During the robbery, the suspect was possibly shot and may be in need of medical assistance.

Evidence indicates that he fled in the direction of Audrea Lane and the Clarksville Police Department is seeking the public’s help, if anyone witnessed this incident or saw someone leaving the area around this time is asked to contact CPD Detective Vanatta. If you know of anyone needing medical assistance from a gunshot wound, please call 911.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Vanatta at 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.