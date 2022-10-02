APSU Soccer falls at home to Eastern Kentucky, 3-2

Clarksville, TN – Despite second-half goals by Alec Baumgardt and Annabel Anderson, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer was unable to overcome an early three-goal deficit and dropped a 3-2 ASUN Conference decision against Eastern Kentucky, Sunday, on Senior Day at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Eastern Kentucky’s (6-3-2, 2-1-2 ASUN) first of three goals in the first half came in the second minute off a header. After extending their lead in the eighth minute, the Colonels took a three-goal advantage in the 19th minute on a shot that hit the bottom of the crossbar before finding the back of the net.



Austin Peay (3-6-4, 1-3-1 ASUN) fired three-straight shots after EKU’s score and, following EKU’s last attempt of the half in the 29th minute, added four shots on goal on five attempts from the 32nd to 37th minute.



Eight Governors fired shots in a 10-shot first half, with all five shots on goal coming from different student-athletes.



Baumgardt put Austin Peay State University on the board in the 50th minute on a header inside the goal box on a cross from Ellie Dreas. The goal is Baumgardt’s third of the season and matches her total from her First Team All-OVC performance in 2021.



The APSU Govs had another scoring chance in the 53rd minute, after Anderson split a triple team, and fired her third shot of the afternoon from the right side of the penalty box. The attempt bounced off EKU’s goalkeeper and was nearly headed in by Anna McPhie, but bounced off the crossbar.



Anderson fired two shots in the 57th and 78th minutes, before scoring her first-career goal in the 82nd minute after outrunning EKU’s defensive line and firing her shot from 12 yards out to just inside the right post of the Colonels’ goal.



Marli Niederhauser tallied APSU’s final shot in the 88th minute following a set piece at midfield, but the shot was corralled by EKU’s goalkeeper.

Inside The Box Score

Alec Baumgardt found the back of the net for the third time this season, matching her season total from 2021.

Baumgardt now leads the Govs with three goals and six points.

Baumgardt also leads the team with six-career goals.

Ellie Dreas tallied her first-career assist on Baumgardt’s score.

Annabel Anderson scored her first-career goal in the 82nd minute.

Anderson’s seven shots were the most by a Govs since Kirstin Robertson’s nine attempts against Southeast Missouri, October 6th, 2017.

Austin Peay State University’s eight goalscorers this season are its most since 10 Govs found the back of the net in 2019.

Austin Peay State University’s 20 shots were tied for a season-best, while its nine shots on goal are the second-most in a match this season, trailing only a 10 SOG performance against North Alabama, on September 25th.

The Govs’ 10 shot takers were tied for their most since 14 Govs registered attempts against Alabama A&M, September 16th, 2021.

Jisela Dall’s two shots were tied for her most this season.

Anna McPhie has fired multiple shots in 11 of the last 12 matches.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 30 matches, while playing all 90 minutes for the 12th time this season.

Katie Bahn made her collegiate debut in the second half, playing 18 minutes.

Coach’s Corner

With APSU head soccer coach Kim McGowan

On the seniors… “This senior class has been a huge reason we are making strives of success with this program. They are bought in and always give 100 percent. Plus, they have fun personalities that everyone on the team enjoys. We hope to make their season last longer than what’s guaranteed because they deserve it.”

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2022 and inaugural ASUN season, follow the soccer team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Women’s Soccer).

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer hosts Jacksonville for their penultimate home match of the season on Thursday at 6:00pm.