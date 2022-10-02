Tennessee Department of Agriculture accepting Water Quality Grant Proposals

Nashville, TN – For 35 years, the Clean Water Act’s Nonpoint Source Program has funded projects that improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution. Water quality grant proposals are now being accepted by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

“Healthy bodies of water are essential for the environment, humans, and animals to thrive,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Nonpoint Source Program initiatives and education will help restore and maintain our natural habitats and raise awareness of best practices to reduce pollution impact on water.”

Nonpoint source pollution is carried by water and can include soils containing fertilizers and pesticides, sediment erosion, sewage overflows, spills, precipitation runoff, and other contaminants that degrade surface and groundwater quality.



TDA’s Land and Water Stewardship Section manages the Tennessee Nonpoint Source Program on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This federally funded program provides funds to states to reduce and if possible, eliminate nonpoint source pollution; provide training, education, and demonstrations; and monitor water quality. Local governments, regional and state agencies, colleges and universities, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.



Grant proposals will be evaluated based on program goals and objectives, performance evaluation criteria, and applicable EPA nonpoint source grant guidelines. Priority will be given to projects that result in measurable improvements to water and aim to remove waterbodies from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s List of Impaired Waters. The deadline for submissions is December 1st, 2022.



A list of impaired waters, evaluation criteria, and the Request for Proposals can be found at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/agriculture/documents/landwaterstewardship/rfp/FY2023%20319%20RFP.pdf.



For more information, contact Dr. Sam Marshall at 615.837.5306 or sam.marshall@tn.gov.