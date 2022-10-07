61.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 7, 2022
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Cross Country comes in Eighth at Brescia Invitational

News Staff
News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Cross Country team. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Cross Country team. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's Cross CountryOwensboro, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country team finished eighth, Friday, in the Brescia Invitational. The Governors totaled 240 points in the 8-kilometer race held at Yellow Creek Park.

Lucas Bales paced Austin Peay State University, finishing 50th in 28:08.5. Ryan Martin came across the finish line in a time of 28:13.1. Jack Fitzgerald recorded a time of 29:18.8. Stone Norris finished the event in a time of 29:24.3. Lennon Matthews rounded out his team’s field with a personal best of 29:28.8.


Next Up For APSU Men’s Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University men’s cross country team takes part in the 20th annual Evansville Invitational, on October 15th, at Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville, Ind. The 8K race begins at 10:00am CT.

News Staff
News Staff
