Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis heads to Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis continues its fall campaign at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday-Monday, at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center and Eddie Weber Tennis Complex in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Governors are one of 23 teams participating in the five-day event and will play two doubles and four singles matches, Thursday.

Austin Peay State University begins its day with a pair of 10:00am CT doubles matches against SEC opponents. The Govs’ freshman pairing of Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub face Vanderbilt’s Siim Troost and Heremie Casabon at Louisville’s Bass-Rudd Tennis Center, while sophomores Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton take on Kentucky’s Alexandre LeBlanc and JJ Mercer and Bellarmine’s Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.



Later that afternoon, Becchis and Schaub open singles play with matches against Louisville’s Sergio Hernandez and Memphis’ Pablo Alemany, respectively. Both matches are at 1:30pm and at Louisville’s venue.



Following their opening singles matches, Minami and Bolton face a pair of in-state opponents from Middle Tennessee. Minami faces the Blue Raiders’ Pavel Motl at 3:00pm, while Bolton takes on Oskar Brostrom Poulsen at 4:30pm.

Day One Schedule

Doubles – Round of 64 (All times central)

Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub (APSU) vs. Siim Troost / Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) – 10 a.m.

Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton (APSU) vs. Alexandre LeBlanc / JJ Mercer (UK) – 10 a.m.

Singles – Round of 128 (All times central)

Giovanni Becchis (APSU) vs. Sergio Hernandez (LOU) – 1:30 p.m.

Aeneas Schaub (APSU) vs. Pablo Alemany (MEM) – 1:30 p.m.

Sota Minami (APSU) vs. Pavel Motl (MTSU) – 3 p.m.

Tom Bolton (APSU) vs. Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (MTSU) – 4:30 p.m.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).