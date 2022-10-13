59.1 F
Montgomery County under Red Flag Warning for Dry, Windy Conditions until late this evening

Red Flag Warning

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for Montgomery County, Stewart County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County, basically north of I-40 and west of I-65.

RH values will fall into the low 20s and winds will gust 25-30 mph this afternoon. Yes, this area saw rainfall, but it was very little and likely did nothing to curb the dry conditions already in place.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1:00pm this afternoon until 7:00pm CT this evening for wind and low relative humidity.

Winds will be from the West at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Relative humidity as low as 24 percent is possible
 
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
 
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Affected Counties

Montgomery County, Stewart County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County.

