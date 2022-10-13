Austin Peay State University Softball plays John A. Logan College at home, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Looking to remain undefeated this fall after coming away with two road wins last Saturday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team returns home for a Friday 3:00pm doubleheader at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field against John A. Logan College.

Overall, the Governors (4-0) have outscored their opponents 41-6 in their first four contests this fall, highlighted by an 8-0 shutout of Saint Louis, Saturday, in Carbondale, Illinois.

Notable

Austin Peay State University has won 12 of its last 13 fall games.



This is the second-straight fall that the Govs have hosted the John A. Logan, with APSU winning last year’s 10-inning contest against the Volunteers, 7-0.



The APSU Govs have outhit their opponents this fall, 50-17 overall, including 16 of those hits going for extra bases (nine doubles, three triples and four home runs).



The Governors have yet to make an error this fall in its first four games, handling 117 chances in those contests.



19 different Governors’ hitters have recorded hits this fall.



The APSU Govs’ pitching staff has only allowed a WHIP this fall of 0.86, while averaging six strikeouts per game.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team remains at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field to close out its fall schedule of games against other colleges and universities this Sunday afternoon, as they host Dyersburg State for a doubleheader, with a Game 1 first pitch scheduled for noon.