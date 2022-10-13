Bestselling Author C.G Cooper to Visit Clarksville to Support Military Families

Clarksville, TN – USA Today and Amazon bestselling author, C.G. Cooper, will be back at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centersone to share his trade with military families.

Mr. Cooper, a former infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps, is the author of more than 35 novels. His coveted Corps Justice series, draws from his time in service and boasts more than 2 million book downloads, and has had multiple appearances in the Amazon Top 100.

Now, in an effort to give back to his fellow brothers and sisters in arms, Cooper will host another writing workshop for aspiring writers or those simply looking to learn more about the craft.



“The brotherhood and sisterhood aspect of taking care of the person next to you and your friends and your family, that’s really what I think I try to put into really all my novels no matter the genre,” Cooper said in a KDP University interview. “I think that’s really what I walked away the Marine Corps with was a better education on, ‘hey how do we take care of people’? That’s what I miss the most about the Marine Corps – that camaraderie, that brotherhood, that ‘hey we will do anything for each other. ”



Cooper’s writing workshop will be held in the community room at Cohen Clinic at Centerstone, located at 775 Weatherly Drive in Clarksville on October 25th from 12:00pm – 1:30pm CT.



“We are absolutely thrilled that Mr. Cooper has graciously agreed to share his time with us,” Julie Adams, Clinic Director said. “He is a huge supporter of our military families and has become a friend of the clinic. He is extremely personable and incredibly talented. We hope our military families take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”



Registration for the C.G. Cooper writing workshop at the Cohen Clinic at Centerstone can be found at Creative Writing Workshop with C. G. Cooper 10/22 Registration Form (jotform.com). Participants will receive a signed copy of Cooper’s recent novel, The First, and lunch will be served.