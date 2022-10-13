24 APSU Football plays rival Murray State at Fortera Stadium, Saturday

#24 Austin Peay (4-2 | 1-1 ASUN) vs. Murray State (0-5 | 0-2 OVC)

Saturday, October 15th, 2022 | 3:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – It’s a rivalry renewed when the No. 24 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team hosts Murray State for a Saturday 3:00pm showdown at Fortera Stadium.

Saturday’s game against the Racers also will serve as Austin Peay State University’s annual Military Appreciation Day. Military members and their families can receive a free ticket to the game by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Reserved tickets along with any leftover tickets that have not been reserved can be picked up at the Fortera Stadium box office Friday from 11:00am to 2:00pm or Saturday between 11:00am and kickoff.



Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day game is sponsored by ECHO Power and there will be military appreciation-themed t-shirts for fans while supplies last. There will also be a pregame flyover during the National Anthem, as well as a United States Army boat, tank, and helicopter on display around Fortera Stadium. Austin Peay State University also will host a swearing-in ceremony for new officers being commissioned into the U.S. Army at halftime.



Coming off its first of two by weeks, Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s game after taking its first FCS loss of the season at Central Arkansas. The Governors are 4-2 overall with a 1-1 mark in ASUN Conference play and currently lead all ASUN teams in the ASUN-WAC Power Rankings.



The APSU Govs have the ASUN’s top defense this season, leading the league in total defense (273.3 ypg) and scoring defense (18.3 ppg) – they rank seventh and 17th in the FCS, respectively, in those categories. No other team in the ASUN holds its opponents to less than 347 yards of offense or 23 points per game this season.



Offensively, Austin Peay State University quarterback Mike DiLiello ranks seventh in the FCS in passing touchdowns (14) and third in points responsible for (120), he also leads the ASUN in both categories.



Wide receiver Drae McCray leads the conference in receptions (38), receiving yards (494), and receiving touchdowns (5) while Trey Goodman’s four touchdown catches are tied for the second-best mark in the league.



Saturday’s game will feature the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, which will be at all five home football games for the 2022 season.

APSU Notably

Good Directions

In the past six seasons, Austin Peay State University’s 38 victories are tied for 13th most in the FCS and are the most in a five-year stretch in program history. There are three other ASUN Conference teams that rank in the top 16 in FCS wins during the past five seasons – Kennesaw State (51, 4th), Jacksonville State (46, 7th), and Central Arkansas (37, t-16th).

Defend The Fort (And The Ranking)

Since debuting in the FCS Polls during the 2018 season, Austin Peay State University is 7-0 at Fortera Stadium as a ranked team. The APSU Govs won their first game as a ranked team at home when they beat Presbyterian, 24-0, in 2018 before winning three times during the 2019 season, once in 2021, and once so far this season.

End Zone Embargo

Austin Peay State University’s defense is allowing just 6.7 points per game at home this season and has not allowed any second-half points at Fortera Stadium. Eastern Kentucky is the only team to score on the APSU Govs at home, with 20 points in the first half before getting shutout in the second half.

The Governors’ defense is allowing just 18.3 points per game — which leads the ASUN and ranks 18th in the FCS — while no other ASUN team is holding their opponents to less than 23 points per game this season.

Ground Govs

Austin Peay State University has already posted a pair of 300-yard rushing games this season with 322 yards against Eastern Kentucky and 308 yards against Presbyterian. The Govs have not rushed for 300-plus yards multiple times in a season since 2017 when they topped the 400-yard mark twice and the 300-yard mark two more times.

Ahmaad Tanner and Kentel Williams led the rushing attack in 2017 with 697 and 674 yards, respectively. This year, Jevon Jackson and CJ Evans Jr. lead the Governors on the ground with 385 and 311 yards, respectively.

That’s Stone Cold’s Music

Kory Chapman became the fifth Gov to intercept a pass this season at Central Arkansas. Austin Peay leads the ASUN and is tied for the fifth-best mark in the FCS with seven interceptions this season.

The Governors have intercepted a pass in 11 of their last 12 games and have recorded 22 picks during that stretch — Shamari Simmons leads the way with six of those interceptions.

Scotty Walden; Or, Live At Austin Peay State University

In his first 390 days at Austin Peay State University, Scotty Walden coached the Govs through 17 games in a 273-day span. His 10 wins during that time are tied with Watson Brown (10-7, 1979-80). Only College Football Hall of Fame coach Boots Donnelly (11-6, 1977-78) had more wins through his first 17 games at Austin Peay State University.

In his 22nd game at Austin Peay State University, Walden beat EKU to pick up his 14th win and match Brown for the most wins by an APSU head coach in their first 22 games.

Preseason Propaganda

In the inaugural ASUN Football Preseason Coaches Poll, Austin Peay received a first-place vote but was tabbed to finish fifth in the league with 15 points.

Kennesaw State was picked atop the league with four first-place votes and 34 points, while Central Arkansas – who received a single first-place vote – and Eastern Kentucky were tied for second with 25 points. Fourth-place Jacksonville State received 19 points and North Alabama rounded out the poll with 8 points.

Last Time Out

Austin Peay dropped its first FCS game of the season when it fell 49-20 at Central Arkansas, on October 1st. Kam Thomas broke a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown — the longest in program history — to earn ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week honors before the Governors took their first bye week of the season.

About the Murray State Racers

This is the 56th meeting between Austin Peay and Murray State.

It is the seventh nonconference game between the Governors and Racers and the first since 2005.

Next Up For APSU Football



The Austin Peay State University football team will take its second bye week of the season before hosting Jacksonville State for an October 29th 3:00pm contest at Fortera Stadium. The Govs have won back-to-back games against the Gamecocks with a 52-33 win in Clarksville in 2019 and a 13-10 win in Jacksonville in 2021.