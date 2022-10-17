Austin Peay State University Football’s Antoine Williams, Kam Thomas receive weekly ASUN Awards

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football linebacker Antoine Williams and wide receiver Kam Thomas were named the ASUN Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

Williams, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, led the Austin Peay State University defense with 10 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack. Williams and the Governors’ defense limited Murray State to just 34 rushing yards and 1.3 yards per carry while shutting out the Racers entirely in the second half of the game.

Williams’ four tackles for loss are tied for the second-best single-game total in program history and are the most since Joe Bell racked up four tackles for loss against Centre in 2002. Williams ten tackles also mark his second double-digit tackle game this season and he now ranks second in the ASUN with 56 total tackles. Williams is also tied for third in the ASUN with 7.5 tackles for loss this season.



Thomas, who was the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week seven days ago and was the Freshman of the Week after Week Zero, earned his second freshman of the week honors. The Birmingham, Alabama product broke a 94-yard kick return in the second quarter for his first-ever kickoff return touchdown.



Thomas’ 94-yard return was the first by a Governor since Kyran Moore against UCF in 2017, it was also the longest kick return of his career, the seventh-longest return in program history, and is tied for the sixth-longest mark in the FCS this season. Thomas finished the game with 110 yards on two kick returns and 2 yards on three punt returns.



Williams’ first ASUN award makes the first Governor to be named the league’s defensive player of the week while the trio of Thomas, Jevon Jackson, and Kellen Stewart have now claimed four of the league’s freshman of the week honors so far this season.



Central Arkansas’ Chrsitian Richmond was named the ASUN’s Offensive Player of the Week and Jacksonville State’s Alen Karajic was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week.



The 22nd-ranked Governors take their second bye week of the season before hosting Jacksonville State in an October 29th ASUN Conference contest at Fortera Stadium that begins at 3:00pm.

