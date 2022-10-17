56 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 17, 2022
HomeNewsEight Clarksville Police Department Officers Graduate from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy
News

Eight Clarksville Police Department Officers Graduate from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

News Staff
By News Staff
(L-R) Orlando Campos, John Barnes, Michelin Villalobos-Pou, Andrew Williams, Gregg Lincoln, Tyler O'Connor, Juan Diego Puerta, and Joann Stoesser.
(L-R) Orlando Campos, John Barnes, Michelin Villalobos-Pou, Andrew Williams, Gregg Lincoln, Tyler O'Connor, Juan Diego Puerta, and Joann Stoesser.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On September 30th, 2022, the Clarksville Police (CPD had eight officers graduate from the twelve-week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

They were hired on May 23rd, 2022, and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy.


The recently graduated officers will complete three weeks of post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO) around October 24th.

The FTO program consists of three phases, for a total of fourteen weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

Previous articleThis Week at APSU: Unity, Educational and Spooky Events highlight busy week ahead
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online