39.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn, Colleagues Warn Of Dangers Posed By Rainbow Fentanyl As Halloween...
Politics

Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Warn Of Dangers Posed By Rainbow Fentanyl As Halloween Approaches

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), along with Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) released a public service announcement (PSA) video warning parents about deadly rainbow fentanyl, which is trafficked into the United States by Mexican cartels to target children. 

This variation of fentanyl can be found in the form of pills that look like candy or powder that looks like sidewalk chalk.

“The powerful drug cartels are coming after your kids, your neighbors, your students, your family members, and your friends. No one is sparred as fake pills laced with fentanyl are beginning to look like candy in an effort to lure young Americans,” Blackburn says in the video.

“I come to you today not only as a U.S. senator but as a fellow American concerned about the health of our nation’s youth this Halloween,” Marshall states.
 
Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Barrasso, M.D. (R-Wyo.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), James Risch (R-Idaho), and John Cornyn (R-Texas) also joined Blackburn and Marshall in the PSA message.

Previous articleAPSU Women’s Tennis has Four qualify for Main Draw
Next articleNASA’s Mars Rover Curiosity arrives at Salty area of Mount Sharp
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online