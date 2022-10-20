Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Warn Of Dangers Posed By Rainbow Fentanyl As Halloween Approaches

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), along with Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) released a public service announcement (PSA) video warning parents about deadly rainbow fentanyl, which is trafficked into the United States by Mexican cartels to target children.

This variation of fentanyl can be found in the form of pills that look like candy or powder that looks like sidewalk chalk.

“The powerful drug cartels are coming after your kids, your neighbors, your students, your family members, and your friends. No one is sparred as fake pills laced with fentanyl are beginning to look like candy in an effort to lure young Americans,” Blackburn says in the video.

“I come to you today not only as a U.S. senator but as a fellow American concerned about the health of our nation’s youth this Halloween,” Marshall states.



Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Barrasso, M.D. (R-Wyo.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), James Risch (R-Idaho), and John Cornyn (R-Texas) also joined Blackburn and Marshall in the PSA message.