Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 22nd, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

From October 23rd through the 26th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19



Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm, therefore delays are expected. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR-13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 10/23/22.



Traffic on SR-149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am from 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm from 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, including weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

I-40

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Avenue

10/25 – 10/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 EB between Division Street and 8th Avenue S to construct a lay down yard.

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for milling and paving.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

10/24 – 10/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal – mm 209 – 207

10/24 – 10/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal at mm215 – 214.

I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routess

10/23 – 10/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane shifts on the ramp on I-65 SB to Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to replace damaged concrete

10/20 – 10/22, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to repair damaged concrete. The ramps will remain open.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation. MM 86

I-65 and SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

I-440

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes.

10/24 – 10/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a Single right lane closure on I-440 EB for graffiti removal at mm 6 – 7

10/24 – 10/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating single right and single left lane closure on I-440 WB for graffiti removal at mm 0 – 3.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will a be right lane closures for construction activities MM 53 – 80.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

The sealing of I-65 from the Sumner County line to the Honey Run Creek Bridge (MM 104-110)

Daily through the end of October, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime lane closures in both directions to apply a high performance fog seal.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times. Nighttime Rolling Roadblock scheduled for 10-25 to set beams on SR-25 bridge.

Maintenance and Utilites

Davidson County – I-40

Repairing and inspecting the bottom of the bridge deck

10/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Lane 1 WB will be closed at MM-209

Robertson County – I-65

Milling and Paving

10/20, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Lane closures in the northbound lanes for milling and paving operations at the 109.4 MM

10/20, 7:00pm – 5:00am, Lane closures in the southbound lanes for milling and paving operations at the 106.5 MM

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.