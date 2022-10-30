Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis freshman Sota Minami leads Govs at Steve Baras Invititional

Chattanooga, TN – Freshman Sota Minami won the Mocs Flight in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team’s fall finale at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the UTC Tennis Complex.

Minami captured three of the Govs’ six singles wins, including wins against a pair of ASUN Conference rivals.

The Aichi, Japan native began the two-day event with a three-set win against Lipscomb’s Alex Mesquida, before coming back from a 6-2 first-set loss against Chattanooga’s Kristof Kincses. Minami defeated Jacksonville State’s Logan Haga, 6-1, 6-3, in the flight’s championship match.



Freshman Aeneas Schaub also picked up a win the Mocs Flight, defeating UTC’s Jordan McClure, 11-9, in the third set.



Javier Tortajada defeated Chattanooga’s Quinten Nevenhoven in the Nooga Flight, while senior Thiago Nogueira defeated fellow teammate and sophomore Hogan Stoker in the Scrappy Flight.



The Govs picked up one doubles victory at the UTC – Steve Baras Invitational, with Tortajada and sophomore Giovanni Becchis earned a 7-5 win against Troy’s Nicolas Simkin and Yeray Andreas Pastor.

Results

Singles – Chatt Flight

Alejandro Beneyto Sanchez (JSU) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-2, 6-0

Noah Malige (UAB) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 3-6, 6-2, 10-7

Salas (LIP) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 7-6 (7), 6-3

Singles – Mocs Flight

Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. Jordan McClure (UTC), 7-6, 4-6, 11-9

Logan Haga (JSU) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 7-5, 6-2

Kristof Kincses (UTC) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU), 6-2, 6-4

Sota Minami (APSU) def. Alex Mesquida (LIP), 7-6, 4-6, 10-5

Sota Minami (APSU) def. Kristof Kincses (UTC), 2-6, 7-6, 12-10

Sota Minami (APSU) def. Logan Haga (JSU), 6-1, 6-3

Singles – Nooga Flight

Chris Zhang (UNA) def. Javier Tortajada (APSU), 6-2, 6-2

Chase Parker (UAB) def. Javier Tortajada (APSU), 6-2, 6-4

Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. Quinten Nevenhoven (UTC)

Singles – Scrappy Flight

Iker Dellien (UAB) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-4, 6-0

Carter Ramthun (UTC) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU)

Cortland Grove (UTC) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-3, 6-4

Luka Stokanovic (LIP) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-2, 6-1

Thiago Nogueira (APSU) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU),

Extra Singles Matches

Martin Vasquez (UAB) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-2, 6-2

Iker Dellien (UAB) def. Javier Tortajada (APSU), 6-3, 6-3

Doubles – Power “C” Flight

Agustin Cuellar / Xavier Sarda Marti (JSU) def. Javier Tortajada / Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-3

Javier Tortajada / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Nicolas Simkin / Yeray Andres Pastor (Troy), 7-5

Carlos Materredona Valor / Nazar Fedoryshyn (UNA) def. Javier Tortajada / Giovanni Becchis (ASPU), 6-0

Doubles – Choo Choo Flight

Chris Zhang / Lachlan Brain (UNA) def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami (APSU), 6-4

Jordan McClure / Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami (APSU), 6-4

Doubles – Tennessee Flight

Konstantin Benneman / Logan Haga (JSU) def. Hogan Stoker / Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-2

Quinten Nevenhoven / Carter Ramthun (UTC) def. Hogan Stoker / Thiago Nogueira (APSU), 6-2

Cortland Grove / Sanchez (UTC) def. Hogan Stoker / Thiago Nogueira (APSU)

Extra Doubles Matches

Nicolas Simkin / Yeray Andreas Pastor (Troy) def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami (APSU), 6-3