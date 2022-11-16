Clarksville Police Department charges 15-Year-Old Juvenile in Pine Mountain Road Homicide

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the 15-year-old juvenile that was previously detained during the homicide investigation has been charged in this incident.

A juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts.

Due to the lack of a juvenile holding facility in Montgomery County, he is being transported to Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center in Murfreesboro Tennessee until his detention hearing on Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” said Clarksville Chief of Police David Crockarell. “I would like to thank the officers and detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”



“Additionally, I would like to reiterate, that because we don’t have a juvenile facility here in Montgomery County, it takes two of my officers off the road to transport a juvenile to another jurisdiction, and in this case, a facility that is 80 miles away.” Chief Crockarell stated.



“The need for a juvenile facility here is long overdue..” stressed Chief Crockarell.



This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time. The Clarksville Police Department is not authorized to release the names of juveniles charged with crimes.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin at 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.