Clarksville Police Department wants to make public aware of recent Vehicle Burglaries

Clarksville, TN – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to reiterate the importance for motorists to: “Park Smart”.

There continue to be reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop”, searching for unlocked vehicles.

These types of crimes are avoidable and preventable. By “Parking Smart”, the likelihood of you being a victim is reduced dramatically.

In addition, the Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be cautious and vigilant. If you see suspicious activities in your neighborhood call “911” and report it to the police.

Holiday Shopping: The Clarksville Police Department will spend as much time as possible patrolling high-traffic areas but are encouraging shoppers to be cautious and mindful of their surroundings. Citizens are encouraged to keep valuables out of sight and secure packages in the trunk of their vehicles (when available), which will help in crime prevention.

The emphasis on “Park Smart” cannot be said enough:

Lock your vehicle

Secure your valuables (including firearms)

Take your keys with you

Recent Car-Hopping incidents: Some recent images show that some of the “car hoppers” have been carrying a firearm while checking vehicles. They may be driving a stolen 2023, black, Mazda, CX9, TN tag: DV39089 with the attached company logo on the sides of the vehicle (see above photos).

Anyone with information or additional video footage of the suspects shown in the attached photos is asked to please contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.