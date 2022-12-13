Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in locating Forgery, Fraud, Identity Theft Suspect at F&M Bank

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white male in the photograph above and the video below.

He used another person’s identity to cash a fraudulent check at an F&M Bank, 2700 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on November 21st, 2022.

He attempted to cash a second check on November 22nd and again on the 23rd at two different F&M Banks in Clarksville.

A female, 53-year-old Angela Waites of Nashville, was with the individual that CPD is attempting to identify, she cashed a forged check as well and has a warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the white male in the blue shirt or the whereabouts of Angela Waites is asked to contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.